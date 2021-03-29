KINGMAN — It has been a two-year fight, but dating online will get safer in Arizona, said State Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman.
“I think companies are starting to do a better job,” she said about companies that facilitate online dating services, and unwillingly connect members looking for love with scammers looking for victims.
Cobb said the bill – it requires online dating services to inform members if they have been in contact with a member banned for fraud – was dropped last year despite almost unanimous support in the state House of Representatives.
So Cobb restarted the effort in this legislative session and this week, Wednesday, March 24, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed the legislation into law. The new law requires a notice to be sent by mail or email to members, but does not create a new avenue for lawsuits.
“The companies are increasing their efforts,” Cobb said, “and opening more two-way communication.”
More avenues to communicate with members of dating platforms, and intervening before fraud happens, should make dating in Arizona, one of the worst states for online dating scams, much safer, Cobb said.
In 2019 the local community was moved by the story of a Canadian citizen who had been living illegally in the U.S., and was responsible for the disappearance of three women he met online – from Kingman, Dolan Springs and Nevada. The victims met the perpetrator online and left their families to travel with him or live in the middle of nowhere.
The three women lived within a roughly 100-mile radius of each other, and were around the same age, in their early 70s. Two women cashed out their financial assets just before they disappeared.
In February 2021, The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a news release that human skeletal remains were located in May 2019. They likely belong to one of the victims. The murder suspect died in prison. Two other victims that disappeared were never located.
The man was arrested in April 2016 on suspicion of three counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices, three counts of theft, four counts of forgery and three counts of theft of a credit card. He was subsequently found guilty of the above charges, according to MCSO, and sentenced to 16 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.
The bill identifies what “fraud ban” and “banned member” mean.
A member can be banned from an online dating service because, in the judgment of the online dating service, “the member poses a significant risk attempting to obtain money from other members through fraudulent means, using a false identity or attempting to defraud other members.”
