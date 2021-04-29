A bill that expands the definition of theme parks to include sports venues and doubles the amount of bond principal that theme park districts in Arizona can raise was signed Wednesday by Gov. Doug Ducey.
House Bill 2835 was sponsored by State Rep. Regina Cobb of Kingman.
According to legislative documents, the bill increases the maximum theme park district bond principal amount from $1 billion to $2 billion, and it modifieds the administrative powers and responsibilities of a theme park district board. The bill also caps the transaction privilege tax levied by a theme park district at a maximum rate of 9 percent.
