Residents in Arizona, particularly in rural areas, could start seeing faster and more stable internet connections moving forward.
Internet providers will now be able to install broadband conduit and fiber optic cables more freely throughout the state after Gov. Doug Ducey signed HB2596 into law on Monday. The bill, sponsored by Representative Regina Cobb (R-District 5), authorizes an internet provider to install telecommunication facilities within Arizona Department of Transportation rights of way – such as a state highway – with permission from ADOT. Additionally, the bill creates the “Smart Highway Trust Fund” which will collect revenue from the use of ADOT’s rights of way, and will be used to operate and maintain the telecommunications facilities in the rights of way.
“Connectivity is key, especially as more people work from home and rely on quality broadband,” Cobb said in a press release. “Arizonans in all areas, including rural, depend on high-speed internet for education, work, medical needs, transportation, public safety and so much more. I was proud to take the lead on House Bill 2596 to allow private entities to install broadband conduit and fiber optic cable in more areas of the state.”
Supporters of the bill say it will help expand broadband access throughout the state.
“Arizona is growing and people are moving here at a record pace – and we need to ensure all parts of our booming start are connected,” Ducey said in a press release after the signing.
Ducey mentioned the need to prioritize continued expansion of access to broadband during is January State of the State address, and said Cobb’s bill delivers on that promise.
“It will help Arizonans living in rural and tribal area gain access to fast, affordable and reliable internet.,” Ducey said in the release. “My thanks goes to representative Regina Cobb for sponsoring legislation that benefits people in every corner of our growing state.”
Cobbs bill received broad bipartisan support in both chambers of the Arizona State Legislature. The House of Representatives originally passed the bill with a 52-0 vote back on March 1. The State Senate made a minor amendment to the bill before passing it 30-0, and when it came back to the House to approve the amendment it passed 60-0.
Officials in Lake Havasu City have said that they routinely hear widespread frustrations from residents about issues with local internet services provided by Suddenlink, and the Tri-City Council consisting of representatives from Havasu, Bullhead City, and Kingman, have met with Suddenlink multiple times in the past two years. It was not immediately clear on Monday exactly what effect the new legislation might have for internet services in Havasu.
But according to Suddenlink representatives’ recent statements, the company is already working to remedy some of the connectivity issues experienced in Havasu.
At the most recent meeting in January, Suddenlink Regional Vice President Mike Horton told the council that the company has been struggling to meet “unprecedented demand for service” during the covid pandemic and particularly increased use of upstream channels that have become more widely used due to a surge in teleconferences and virtual learning. Horton said the local cable network was initially designed with high download speeds that would facilitate online media services such as streaming video.
In January Horton told the council Suddenlink was pursuing new technology and fiber optics that could possibly allow the company to expand its internet infrastructure in Havasu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.