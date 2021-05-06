A bill by State Rep. Regina Cobb that dramatically expands telemedicine in Arizona was signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday.
House Bill 2454 expands access to telemedicine for patients and ensures that doctors receive equal payment from insurance companies for telemedicine services, according to a news release by the governor’s office. It also lets out-of-state health care professionals to provide telemedicine services in Arizona, and it prohibits healthcare boards from enforcing any rule that requires a patient to visit in person before being prescribed most medications.
“Telehealth expands access to medical services for low-income families and those living in rural areas, protects vulnerable populations, and allows snowbirds visiting our state to receive telemedicine from their home state,” Ducey said in the news release.
The legislation goes into effect immediately.
— Today’s News-Herald
