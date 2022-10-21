Syndication: Arizona Republic

Gov. Doug Ducey answers questions during a news conference in front of a border gap near the Morelos Dam covered by shipping containers on Sept. 8, 2022, near Yuma. Doug Ducey at shipping container border gap in Yuma Sept 8, 2022

 Antranik Tavitian/The Republic

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey wants a judge to void a 115-year-old presidential declaration that gives the federal government exclusive control of a 60-foot swath along the Arizona-Mexico border — the land on which the governor already has placed shipping containers and wants to erect more.

In a new lawsuit Friday, the governor contends that President Theodore Roosevelt had no legal right to simply declare all that land along the border to be the property of the federal government.

