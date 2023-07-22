Syndication: Arizona Republic

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix on June 27, 2023, after signing executive orders aimed at protecting transgender medical care. The executive orders will expand protections for LGBTQ Arizonans by allowing state employees to access gender-affirming surgery and severing any official involvement with so-called conversion therapy.

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is demanding utilities tell her how they’re prepared for record heat even though she has no legal authority to do so.

In a letter Friday to electric companies, the governor said she wants their “action plans for protecting Arizonans during this unprecedented heat wave.’’ And that specifically includes everything from grid security to policies on disconnecting customers for unpaid bills and services available for customers who fall behind in payments.

