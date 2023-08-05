Syndication: Arizona Republic

Swathers cut alfalfa, April 7, 2022, at Fondomonteâ€™s Butler Valley Ranch, Bouse, Arizona. Fondomonte Groundwater 8225377002

 Mark Henle

PHOENIX — Saying her powers are limited, Gov. Katie Hobbs said she is reviewing whether changes in state law could give her the authority to decide who can lease state lands and what activities can take place there.

In a wide-ranging post-session interview with the governor, she acknowledged that statutes generally require that state trust lands be managed to obtain their “highest and best use’’ and maximize their return to the state and the beneficiaries of the trust, mainly public education.

(2) comments

Jake Wilson

That's all we need... Hobbs getting more power after she stole the election and started ruining our state. Move to Ca Kaitie Hobbs.

Report Add Reply
RD Peterson
Robert Peterson

Perhaps the problems lie with the Legislative Branch, not the Executive.

Report Add Reply

