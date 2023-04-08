Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference discussing Colorado River conservation investments at the state Capitol in Phoenix on April 6, 2023. Local Water Conservation Investments For The Colorado River System 70081319007

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

PHOENIX– A bill to extend the Good Samaritan Law, which protects an individual who seeks medical attention for an overdose from being charged or prosecuted for possession of a drug, for another five years was signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Originally signed into law in 2018, the Good Samaritan Law is set to expire on June 30, 2023, which has raised concerns for public officials throughout Arizona. Sponsored by Rep. Quang Nguyen (R-District 1), the bill that gained bipartisan support in the House and Senate will continue through 2028.

