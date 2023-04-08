PHOENIX– A bill to extend the Good Samaritan Law, which protects an individual who seeks medical attention for an overdose from being charged or prosecuted for possession of a drug, for another five years was signed into law by Gov. Katie Hobbs.
Originally signed into law in 2018, the Good Samaritan Law is set to expire on June 30, 2023, which has raised concerns for public officials throughout Arizona. Sponsored by Rep. Quang Nguyen (R-District 1), the bill that gained bipartisan support in the House and Senate will continue through 2028.
In short, the bill aims to avoid overdose deaths in Arizona by encouraging people to seek help if they or another individual overdoses. With a rise in fentanyl overdoses and deaths, public officials sought to extend the law to fatal outcomes out of fear of prosecution. While the law applies to other drugs besides fentanyl, illicit opioid continues to be the main focus since fentanyl is becoming more common.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, in 2021, over 2,000 people in Arizona died from an opioid overdose, with fentanyl being the most common drug. That same year there were over 52,000 opioid-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits. On average, five people die daily in Arizona from an opioid overdose.
Supporters of the bill said that before the law came into effect in 2018, people would not call for help out of fear of being charged for possession. The law makes it so law enforcement, health care workers and those with the person experiencing the overdose can work together to help the individual.
The Mohave County Department of Public Health supports the extension of the Good Samaritan Law, which Mohave County Public Health Department Director Chad Kingsley said helps to address the opioid crisis locally. The law is another step in addressing the opioid crisis happening throughout the state, and will better equip public officials to save those experiencing an overdose.
“This extension of the law continues the efforts made by Mohave County residents to combat the opioid epidemic that has devastated its communities,” Kingsley said. “By removing the fear of legal consequences for seeking help, county residents are more likely to call 911 or administer life-saving naloxone to someone experiencing an overdose. This increased access to emergency care can mean the difference between life and death for someone struggling with addiction.”
Naloxone is used to reverse an opioid overdose. The opioid antagonist recently became available over the counter.
The bill was limited to five years because county attorneys throughout Arizona proposed revisiting the legislature to ensure it’s working well for the state. Since the law gives a pass to an individual in possession of drugs, not everyone is in support of immunity for an unlawful act.
“As public health officials and residents working to better the self-reliance and health of our communities, we will continue to work to address the opioid epidemic and ensure that individuals, businesses, and families have the available resources and support they need to lead healthy, productive lives,” Kingsley said.
