Hobbs State of the State

Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses state lawmakers Monday in her first State of the State address. 

 Capitol Media Service photo by Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs is going to veto legislation to block cities and towns from taxing groceries.

Press aide Murphy Hebert confirmed late Friday that her boss finds the legislation sent to her earlier this week unacceptable. And that means that, at least for the time being, the communities that do impose the levy — and that’s a majority of them — need not fear the loss of revenues.

