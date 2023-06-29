Syndication: Arizona Republic

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks during a press conference in Phoenix on June 27, 2023, after signing executive orders aimed at protecting transgender medical care. The executive orders will expand protections for LGBTQ Arizonans by allowing state employees to access gender-affirming surgery and severing any official involvement with so-called conversion therapy.

 Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic

PHOENIX — Arizona is going to create a network of sites designed to train residents in rural areas for the jobs that local employers need.

In an announcement Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs said the first two of these “workforce accelerators’’ will be in Yuma and Kingman. A total of six are envisioned, though neither the governor’s office nor the Arizona Commerce Authority would provide specifics.

