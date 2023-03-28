Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs speaks to the press after her International State of the State address at the Arizona Biltmore hotel on March 24, 2023, in Phoenix.

 Megan Mendoza/The Republic

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed legislation Tuesday that would force Arizona banks to do business with gun manufacturers and dealers. She also vetoed a measure which would have stripped Arizona cities and towns of their ability to charge their sales taxes on groceries.

In a brief message to lawmakers, the governor accepted the arguments of the lobbyist for the Arizona Bankers Association that imposing such a requirement would result in some financial institutions choosing not to do business with state and local governments. And that would mean fewer banks bidding on government business.

