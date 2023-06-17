Gov. Katie Hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs

 Imagn

PHOENIX -- Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed four bills Friday designed to target “drag’’ shows and performers.

“Intolerance has no place in Arizona despite the Legislature’s frequent attempts to pass legislation that says otherwise,’’ the governor said in a single veto message on all four.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.