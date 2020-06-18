As June turns to July, new faces will join advisory boards for Lake Havasu City’s Partnership for Economic Development, Chamber of Commerce and Go Lake Havasu.
The PED is welcoming new members Rebecca Stone, Ralph Tapscott and Gordon Groat. They join Mike Patterson, Lukas Still, Lisa Van Ella, Mark Durham, Matt Kross and Lynn Peterson.
The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce is welcoming three new voting members to its board of directors. They are Kryistyna Hook, Jason Helart and Carla Harcleroad. They will join Dave McAtlin, Angie Saltzman, Audrey Hoyt, Matt Brewster, Brett Qualls, Matt Kross, Travis Vest, Gregory Skinner and Dave Diemer.
At Go Lake Havasu’s board meeting June 24, new board members will be announced. They will join Armando Contla, Don Callahan, Terrence Concannon, Kristina Gallo, Donna McCoy, Heather Petaishiski and Chip Shilosky.
