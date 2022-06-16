Arizona boaters are being cautioned against impending monsoon weather this weekend, even as the National Weather Service warns of increased wildfire risk throughout Northern Arizona.
Monsoon season in Arizona takes place between mid-June and the end of September, when rising hot air from the Arizona desert creates a low-pressure system that can be quickly filled by wet Pacific winds. The result is a combination of thunderstorms, heavy rain, dust storms, and flash flooding throughout the state — although the worst of that weather is often suffered by southern Arizona communities.
But monsoon winds and inclement weather could pose potential risks this season to outdoor recreation enthusiasts, and Lake Havasu City is no exception.
Boating Safety Coordinator Josh Hoffman this week warned Arizona recreationists of impending monsoon storms.
“Arizona is known for its often unbearable summer heat; but it’s also known for its great places to get outdoors, whether that’s on an OHV in the high country or in one of our many lakes and rivers,” Hoffman said. “However, it’s important that people keep the day’s weather in mind. If severe weather is likely, or storms are starting to build up around you, it’s a good time to safely get off the water or trails and head indoors.”
Paddleboarders on Arizona waterways may be particularly vulnerable to sudden and dangerous weather conditions, according to the Game and Fish Department. All boaters are advised to wear life jackets at all times while in the water, and to secure all gear above or below decks. Navigation lights should be used, and boaters should travel slowly when storms approach. And if possible, boaters should head to the nearest shore in the event of a storm.
Off-road recreation enthusiasts are advised to wear proper safety gear, and seek shelter if storms approach. Off-roaders are also warned to never cross running water, which can appear more shallow than it actually is; with currents that may carry a vehicle from the roadway. Flash flood zones, such as areas in the vicinity of Oatman Highway, should be avoided during stormy weather.
But the National Weather Service is warning of extreme weather conditions of another kind this weekend, as Mohave County is expected to face increased wildfire risk.
Temperatures are expected to approach 110 degrees Friday, with expected gusts of about 33 mph. With dry vegetation throughout the region this summer, Mohave County will remain under a “red flag” warning until Saturday. Winds are expected to remain high throughout this weekend, with a fire weather watch announced for the Mohave County region throughout Saturday.
The National Weather Services’ fire weather watch is expected to end Sunday as temperatures fall to around 100. But Mohave County fire restrictions are expected to remain in place, with open fires and the use of consumer fireworks prohibited on county lands.
According to statements this month by Mohave County Risk and Emergency Management Director Byron Steward, those restrictions are unlikely to end until rainfall alleviates Mohave County’s dry, flammable vegetation.
