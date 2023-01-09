Hobbs State of the State

Gov. Katie Hobbs addresses state lawmakers Monday in her first State of the State address. 

 Capitol Media Service photo by Howard Fischer

PHOENIX — Calling it a “ticking time bomb,’’ Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday told lawmakers they need to override the aggregate expenditure limit for education -- and soon.

The new governor laid out plans for a “historic investment in schools’’ and revamping a formula for additional aid to education. Hobbs also told lawmakers she wants more money for school counselors, saying Arizona has, on average, only one for every 700 youngsters.

