Crystal Beach will be getting some new neighbors in 2022.
A brand new residential development called Castle Rock Bay started grading about 20 acres located between Crystal Beach and Castle Rock in early November. Desert Land Group is the developer on the project, and CEO Mychal Gorden said the development will be a gated community consisting of 16 one acre-plus lots, all located west of the dirt road that connects to Castle Rock.
The entrance to the development will be at the top of the hill off E. Vista Drive, and 12 of the lots will be on top of the hill. Gorden said the houses at the top will all be staggered in order to protect each resident’s views of the Colorado River. Three more houses will be terraced into the east side of the hill, and one more lot will be terraced on the west side.
“It is just unique. There is a lot of cool stuff being built in town right now, but there are not that many places in town where you are right there with the water in your face,” Gorden said. “It is just a unique, boutique subdivision perched up on a hill with commanding views in all directions.”
The community itself will border the existing homes in Crystal Beach to the north, and Lake Havasu National Wildlife Area to the west and south. The property also connects to another 90 acres of private property to the east which bends in an “L” shape and stretches all the way south to the northwest corner of the North Pointe Estates development.
Now that the grading is mostly complete, Gorden said Desert Land Group is working with Mohave County on improvement drawings and its infrastructure plans. He said the development, like all of Crystal Beach, will have a single community well that will provide water to each residence, and each lot is expected to have its own septic system.
Gorden said he hopes to have the infrastructure plans approved and under construction early next year and plan to start selling the lots sometime in the first half of 2022 – likely in the March to May timeframe.
For more information on the development, visit desertlandgroup.com, or call 928-854-5436.
Gorden said the other 90 acres that stretch from the eastern third of Crystal Beach south to the North Pointe Estates will eventually be developed separately from Castle Rock Bay. Those plans are still in their early stages as the developers work out how to bring utilities to the area, and where residents would access the properties from. He said Castle Rock Bay will be the focus for the next year, but if everything goes smoothly work could start up on the other 90 acres sometime in 2023.
“We have looked at everything from RV parks, to affordable housing, to more regular subdivisions,” Gorden said. “It will probably end up being a combination of some of those.”
