The Lake Havasu High School class of 2021 flexed their academic muscles at last night’s Evening of Excellence where more than $3.9 million in scholarships was awarded to the graduating seniors.
The Fighting Knights gathered onto the football field while their family and friends set up in the bleachers to watch their loved ones cross the stage and officially receive funds that will help them on their next journey.
LHHS Principal Scott Becker kicked the evening off by welcoming everyone and taking a moment to recognize the especially hard working class of 2021 and the support they received from their parents.
“As the class of 2021 you have set an academic standard that should challenge and inspire the other Lake Havasu High School classes,” Becker said. “… Students I would also like to acknowledge your parents. Parents, you are the ones who early on established an appreciation for learning by your example.”
Members from the Havasu community such as the London Bridge Rotary club and the Lake Havasu Gem and Mineral Society were also in attendance awarding scholarships to the seniors as well as celebrating their accomplishments.
Throughout the night all four major Arizona colleges awarded Havasu students scholarships. Arizona State University gave out a total of $674,480, Northern Arizona University doled out $961,800, the University of Arizona awarded 497,000 and Grand Canyon University gave a total of $380,000.
Not all of the class of 2021 will be attending a traditional four year university, however. Some are enlisting after graduation and recruiters from the Navy, Army and Air Force were present to recognize those individuals.
“I first want to say that since I have been here I was able to actually talk to all four personal when they were in their junior year,” the Havasu Navy Recruiter said. “When they came up to me after I did my presentation at the career center they all said they wanted to join the United States Navy and here we are a year and half later and they made that commitment.”
Not taking up too much of the class of 2021’s evening, Becker did take a special moment to recognize career center coordinator Cali George who has been organizing the Evening of Excellence for 25 years.
George will be retiring after this school year but in her career she has helped LHHS graduates earn over $150 million of scholarship funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.