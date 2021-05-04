In the world of education, the month of May means graduation season.
Last year, during the height of the pandemic, the high school’s traditional graduation ceremony was canceled and students instead participated in a pre-recorded video graduation.
Thanks to an improving coronavirus climate, schools aren’t required to stick to virtual ceremonies this year. Lake Havasu City’s educational institutions are taking different approaches to graduation.
Lake Havasu High School’s graduation ceremony will be held at the high school football field on Thursday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are required for entry, and each graduating student will receive five tickets, according to school officials. Some social distancing measures will be observed, including the requirement for mask wearing by graduates and guests, and spaced-out seating.
ASU Havasu’s commencement ceremony will remain virtual this year. The private Zoom ceremony is this Saturday. Fourteen students will graduate with degrees in subjects ranging from biology to psychology.
Mohave Community College ‘s graduation commencement will be held on May 14 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City. There will be two ceremonies held for different fields of study.
The first ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students in applied science, career and technical programs, liberal arts programs, general studies and general education programs. The second ceremony is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include students in health profession programs and those earning associated degrees in business, science and arts. Guests attending either MCC ceremony will have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear a mask and stay distanced from other guests.
