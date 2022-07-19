A California man remains in custody this week, charged in the alleged second-degree murder of a Canadian tourist 17 years ago in Lake Havasu City. Now, his attorneys say prosecutors in the case failed to disclose potentially exculpatory evidence to a Mohave County grand jury.
Stacy Childs, 60, of Santa Cruz, California, was taken into custody at his home on April 26, after DNA evidence allegedly showed probable cause for his arrest in the 2005 murder of Ottawa resident Barbara Kalow. But according to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann, there may be holes in the state’s case.
Kalow’s body was discovered in her hotel room at Havasu’s Windsor Inn in early 2005, the victim of what was later ruled to have been forced asphyxiation. Detectives in the case ruled her death to have been the result of homicide due to blood on her mattress, bruises from possible strangulation around the victim’s neck, and the conspicuous absence of Kalow’s vehicle from the hotel’s parking lot. The vehicle itself was later found abandoned on I-15, in California, and processed for possible fingerprint and DNA evidence. That DNA evidence ultimately led to Child’s arrest this year.
But according to Amann, investigators received reports within a week of Kalow’s death that another man may have claimed responsibility for the killing.
The identity of the reporting party and the person named are a matter of public record. They will not be identified by Today’s News-Herald unless the latter is publicly charged with a criminal offense.
Defense says there was another suspect
Investigators transcribed an interview with the reporting party on April 14, 2005. At that time, the reporting party said she and the possible suspect may have visited the Windsor Inn on the day of Kalow’s death.
According to that transcript, the reporting party said she and her companion were attempting to rent a hotel room, and parked at the Windsor Inn. Her companion then exited the vehicle, and returned about 30 minutes later without success.
The reporting party told police that her companion said he had “done something bad,” and began to ramble. Her companion allegedly admitted to the reporting party that he had strangled a woman to death at the scene.
According to the transcript, the reporting party and her companion drove to Havasu’s Howard Johnson hotel, where they were successful in renting a room. The reporting party said that once inside their room, her companion placed the room’s television in front of the door to prevent her from leaving.
The reporting party quoted her companion as saying that “someone was messing with his family,” that he had “strangled the girl,” and “the bitch deserved it.”
On Wednesday, Lake Havasu City Police officials were not at liberty to discuss details of the investigation, or to explain how and why the reporting party's companion was eliminated as a suspect in 2005.
According to Amann, the prosecution’s failure to present a Mohave County grand jury with that report represented a lapse in due diligence by the state. And that lapse may be cause to remand the case to a grand jury once more, before Childs may be tried.
Childs was questioned in the case in 2005
More than a month after Kalow’s death, Lake Havasu City investigators questioned Childs in the case. Childs was known to California law enforcement, with multiple felony arrests spanning from 1982 to 2012.
At the time of his interview with Havasu detectives, Childs was in custody at the Santa Cruz County Jail in California on felony charges including theft of a motor vehicle, evading a law enforcement officer and injury to a police animal.
Childs was known to have been in the Havasu area at the time of Kalow’s death. A partial report of that interview was filed in court last week by Childs’ attorney.
“Brother, I’ve never seen that lady in my life, and that is the honest-to-god truth,” Childs reportedly told investigators.
When asked if he would be willing to provide detectives with DNA evidence at the facility, Childs replied in the affirmative.
“Whatever helps you out,” Childs said.
According to Amann, Havasu investigators had Childs’ DNA, but never addressed Childs’ possible guilt in the case and never charged him in Kalow’s death.
“The state’s willingness to allow Childs his freedom for 17 years, despite having interviewed Childs, having his DNA and apparently not having arrested any other suspects, is all evidence of the weakness of the state’s case,” Amann said last week. “Glossing over the delay by not mentioning it and not explaining it to the grand jurors further erodes the state’s case. What does the state have to hide?”
Defense: State has not provided evidence, witnesses may be unavailable
According to Amann, the delay of 17 years in Childs’ indictment has made the pool of potential witnesses less than ideal. With 45 alleged witnesses of the state to be called at Childs’ pending trial, it is unknown whether all 45 may be accounted for, or interviewed by Childs’ defense.
Amann says that prosecutors withheld possible exculpatory evidence from a grand jury prior to Childs’ indictment in the case, and have asked that the case be remanded to the grand jury for further examination.
“The prosecutor had an obligation to advise the grand jury of the relevant exculpatory facts described in detail in the statement of facts. The grand jury is designed to act as a vital check against the wrongful exercise of power by the state and its prosecutors.”
Childs’ next appearance in Mohave Superior Court is scheduled to take place July 25, for a pre-trial conference in the case. As of Tuesday, Childs remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
