Public hearings on an airport improvement and changes to the zoning section of city code are set for Tuesday’s Lake Havasu City Council meeting.
The City Council will discuss approving a grant agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the Lake Havasu City Airport to complete an erosion control project on the infield areas between the runway and Taxiway A.
“This is one of, hopefully, many of these types of projects that will take place over the next couple years,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “The big picture is that our infrastructure at the airport is very old. There is a need for us to repair and replace the taxiways and eventually the runway as well.”
In order to complete those projects, which Knudson said the city is in conversations with the Federal Aviation Administration for grant funding for as well, the infield area between the two will require some erosion control.
The cost of the project is estimated at $500,000 with $450,000 coming from the ADOT grant up for approval during the meeting. The city would pay the remaining $50,000.
The council also will vote to adopt a resolution to declare as a public record a document titled “Lake Havasu City Amendments to Title 14, Zoning.”
“The city redid its zoning classifications a few years back,” Knudson said. “Since that time we have heard from the public that there is some confusion. The staff has been taking notes and now we have an opportunity to make some changes that are more consistent and clear for our zoning categories and uses within the community.”
Knudson said declaring it as public record is required by state statute in order for the council to then vote to adopt an ordinance to put the zoning changes into action. That vote will take place as the next item on the agenda.
City Council meetings also offer an opportunity for citizens to comment on any topic within the jurisdiction of the city for up to three minutes during the call to the public.
The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, located at 2360 North McCulloch Boulevard starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Live video of the meeting will be available on Sudden Link’s channel 4. Online streams of the meeting can also be found at www.lhcaz.gov/channel-4 and on the city’s YouTube channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.