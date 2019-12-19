Lake Havasu City’s elementary schools will be getting school counselors thanks to Arizona’s school safety grant program, which recently announced $20 million in additional state funding for counselors, social workers and on-campus police officers.
The three new counselor positions will be housed at Jamaica, Starline and Smoketree elementary schools, but they will split their time between all six elementary campuses, said Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Diana Asseier.
Asseier said the district has been talking about getting school counselors for their younger students for years now, and when the opportunity for this grant opened up, they jumped on the chance to apply.
“We’re seeing more kids that have adverse childhood experiences at a younger age now,” she said. “If we can intervene sooner and help them build resilience, we’ll see greater success down the road with that strategy.”
The district assembled a team of people to build the grant application, and they asked for three counselors as opposed to six, as Asseier said three was more likely to be approved.
According to the latest numbers from the American School Counselor Association, Arizona has the worst student-to-counselor ratio in the country at 905 to 1. Thanks to the grant program, funding for 148 school counselors total were approved for schools statewide.
The grant will provide funding for three years, which Asseier said will give the district time to either reapply or adjust the budget in order to keep the new positions.
The three counselor positions have been posted and are open for applicants, and Asseier is hopeful that the positions will be filled by the start of the new school year in 2020.
“I have no doubt that those positions will easily be filled,” Asseier said. “We’ll have plenty of applicants.”
