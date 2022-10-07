Lake Havasu City is looking for social service-focused programs and projects to fund with a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act money, and the city will make grant applications available next week.
On Friday, the Community Resource Coalition approved the final version of the application, along with the scoring rubric that will be used to evaluate each proposal that comes in. The coalition was formed earlier this year, specifically to advise the City Council on how to award the grant money being offered. The Council has set aside up to $1 million for the grants, and stipulated that the grants are meant to fund a sustainable program or project meant to address food, housing, medical services, child care, senior and adult care, or other social services.
The Coalition has set the minimum grant amount at $10,000, and it has also stated that it doesn’t intend for the entire $1 million to be awarded to any one applicant.
The application and scoring rubric created by the coalition closely mirror one another, and each is broken down into five main categories:
- Demonstration of community need
- Organization and budget
- Partnerships, coordination and innovation
Each category will make up 15 to 25 percent of each applications’ total score.
City Attorney Kelly Garry told the coalition now that the documents have been finalized and approved, the city will make the application available on its website – lhcaz.gov – on Tuesday and begin accepting submissions at that time. Applications will remain open until Dec. 9.
Garry said the city will hold a pre-application conference on Oct. 21 to meet with interested applicants and answer any questions that they have.
The coalition plans to reconvene in January to review their individual scoring of each application and come up with the coalition’s recommendations. Coalition meetings are tentatively scheduled for the second week in January and, possibly the fourth week of January if needed. Exact dates and times for the next meetings are subject to change.
Ultimately, the City Council will award the grants during a public meeting at a future council meeting.
