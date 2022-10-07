Lake Havasu City is looking for social service-focused programs and projects to fund with a portion of its American Rescue Plan Act money, and the city will make grant applications available next week.

On Friday, the Community Resource Coalition approved the final version of the application, along with the scoring rubric that will be used to evaluate each proposal that comes in. The coalition was formed earlier this year, specifically to advise the City Council on how to award the grant money being offered. The Council has set aside up to $1 million for the grants, and stipulated that the grants are meant to fund a sustainable program or project meant to address food, housing, medical services, child care, senior and adult care, or other social services.

