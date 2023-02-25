Lake Havasu City Police Station

Lake Havasu City already was awarded nearly $1.8 million for needed improvements at the police station and jail. The city is requesting almost $2 million in added funds to complete more work.

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

 The Lake Havasu City Council will consider a grant application that could pay for a new police vehicle, partnering with Mohave Community College to help train mid-level city employees, and will review the city’s investments and recently completed financial audit for Fiscal Year 2022 during its meeting next week.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. It is also available live on channel 4, or can be streamed live online at lhcaz.gov/tv.

