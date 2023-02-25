The Lake Havasu City Council will consider a grant application that could pay for a new police vehicle, partnering with Mohave Community College to help train mid-level city employees, and will review the city’s investments and recently completed financial audit for Fiscal Year 2022 during its meeting next week.
The council meeting is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the council chambers, located inside the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. The meeting is open for members of the public to attend in person. It is also available live on channel 4, or can be streamed live online at lhcaz.gov/tv.
Traffic enforcement grant application
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider approving a grant application to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety for the Police Traffic Services program. The program is meant to reimburse expenses related to enhanced traffic enforcement and equipment. The grant deadline is March 3.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s application requests a total of $122,000. The grant would be used to purchase a fully outfitted patrol vehicle dedicated to traffic enforcement, and to reimburse the city for overtime and associated employee related expenses related to enhanced traffic enforcement.
Supervisor Excellence Academy
As part of the consent agenda, the council will consider partnering with Mohave Community College on customized supervisor training for mid-level managers in city government. The Lake Havasu City Supervisor Excellence Academy would be a 12-month course designed to help current and future city government supervisors develop and improve.
The total cost of the program is $125,000 for 25 students, but the cost to Havasu would be $50,000. The staff report says Havasu received a 50% discount from MCC, and additional cost savings through Arizona@Work incumbent worker training.
The council will hear a presentation from Phoenix-based CliftonLarsonAllen, which conducted the third-party audit examining the city’s financial statements, internal control procedures, and grant compliance from Fiscal Year 2022. Havasu undergoes such audits each year.
Earlier in the meeting, Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen will give a report on Havasu’s investments, as of the end of 2022.
Purchase new street sweeper
Councilmembers will consider purchasing a 2023 600 Regenerative Air Sweeper from Waco, Texas-based TYMCO for $331,795.36. The vehicle will be used by Havasu’s streets division to help maintain city streets and keep them clean. It will replace a street sweeper currently in the city’s fleet that vehicle maintenance staff has identified as “beyond its useful life and/or beyond repair.”
The council will consider purchasing four new C2500 two-wheel drive pickup trucks from Midway Chevrolet in Phoenix for $42,773.01 apiece – a total of $171,092.04 for all four. The vehicles will be used by the Parks and Recreation Department.
The purchase will replace the council’s approval during its Jan. 24 meeting to purchase four 2023 Ford F250 regular cab 4x2 trucks for $181,034.52 from San Tan Auto Partners. The staff report notes that San Tan Ford had already met their allowed number of vehicle purchases under their allotment system, when Havasu reached out to move forward with the purchase.
Software support for Oracle
Council members will be asked to approve an addendum to its statement of work with Camptra Technologies to increase the order from 500 hours for $45,000 up to a total of 1,300 hours for $108,000. The addendum adds $63,000 to the cost for 700 additional support hours.
The staff report says Camptra’s technical support has been essential to using the enterprise resource system successfully – which includes financial reporting, internal controls, supplier payments, and employee payroll.
