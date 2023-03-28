Women with Willpower

Women With Willpower’s Treasurer Vickie Meeh, far left, and President Rhonda Miller, far right, present CASA Council Helping Children of Mohave County’s Treasurer Rod Siemens and Board President Beverly Siemens with a donated check for $2,000 during the organization’s 13th Annual O’ Christmas Tree Festival on Nov. 27, 2022.

 La’Erica Conner Sims /Today’s News-Herald

Basing their services on providing women with a “hand up” and not a handout, Lake Havasu City nonprofit organization Women With Willpower was named as one of the 11 recipients for grants funded through the City Council.

With a designated $40,000, Rhonda Miller, president of the nonprofit, says the funds will be used to support an additional 20 women that apply for her organization’s financial assistance program over the next two years.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.