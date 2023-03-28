Basing their services on providing women with a “hand up” and not a handout, Lake Havasu City nonprofit organization Women With Willpower was named as one of the 11 recipients for grants funded through the City Council.
With a designated $40,000, Rhonda Miller, president of the nonprofit, says the funds will be used to support an additional 20 women that apply for her organization’s financial assistance program over the next two years.
The women that her organization serves have all experienced an unexpected financial burden of some sort. Some examples of past awardees have included women who needed help with rent or utility payments, or with securing stable transportation.
Created in 2010, the nine-member board evaluates and processes each of the applicants thoroughly to ensure funds are appropriately dispersed to qualified women, Miller says.
“Our average grant ranges from $2,200 to $2,700. Some are more, some are less,” Miller said. “Each situation is totally unique.”
Covering a wide range of financial setbacks, Miller says her nonprofit does not supply money for women needing help with medical or legal fees. Other monetary issues, such as car payments or purchasing used cars for women, are areas where Miller’s group are better suited to lend assistance.
Women With Willpower aims to help women get “back on their feet” with the grants they are able to provide, so as to end the financial cycles the women experience. Additionally, since each awardee presents an unique case to the group, Miller says the women are closely vetted to guarantee the money will be well spent.
The sustainability of the grants given out by Women With Willpower allow the awardees to step back into a stable position once their funds are used. Miller says that her group will provide the women with additional payments in order for the women to grasp financial security.
Furthermore, the nonprofit depends on sponsorships and donations to remain in operation each year. The city grant awarded to the group is the first of its kind to be received, Miller says, which makes the vetting process even more vital.
“This is the first time we’ve gotten money from a source like this. Most of our money comes from donors and sponsors of the organization,” Miller said. “We are extremely cautious on how we spend their money.”
Looking forward to helping more local women, Miller says she will continue to receive assistance through their sponsorships once the city grant is depleted.
Local donors help Women With Willpower with generating annual events, like the group’s seasonal O’ Christmas Tree Festival, which honors and awards residents and other nonprofit organizations within Havasu.
As for the women who apply for the nonprofit’s grants, Miller notes that the $40,000 from the city will further expand the reach of women she is currently able to assist.
“Our goal is to help them get through the rough times… Those unexpected financial burdens that hit them,” Miller said. “We are the last resort.”
