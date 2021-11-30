The Arizona Children’s Association will use a $200,000 grant to expand family behavioral health services in Mohave County. According to a news release, the grant from the Health First Foundation of Northern Arizona will be used to expand the organization’s facility in Lake Havasu City and hire staff to provide more services. According to reporting by KJZZ, the association hopes it can offer new services in Havasu by the spring. Tracy Thurston, the association’s chief behavioral health officer, told the public radio station that the grant would allow the agency to offer psychiatric care and case management services. Mohave County has a need for behavioral health services focused on children and young adults, she said.
