Grasshoppers have swarmed into Lake Havasu City this week, following months of heavy rainfall over the Havasu region. And according to experts, grasshoppers may only be the most visible pest to make itself known as autumn settles in.
“We’re getting inundated with grasshoppers because of the recent rain,” said Havasu Pest Control General Manager Ike Webb this week. “And that’s going to trickle down to the rest of the insect population. If we get even more rain, it’s going to trigger other critters. With more moisture and more food, other insects will be out in full force.”
Havasu saw more than two inches or rain throughout August - and according to the National Weather Service, the city received more rain last month than it has throughout the last five Augusts combined.
With more water comes more resources, and more breeding potential for insects. And that could mean a greater abundance of creatures that prey on those insects. But for now, it isn’t just the grasshoppers that are making an appearance in Havasu.
“I’ve been seeing a lot of walking sticks, and definitely a lot of flies,” Webb said. “It’s been dry the past three years, without really many monsoons. The grasshoppers are a pest, and could be a nuisance … when they’re out at night time, they’re really just attracted to lights, like most other bugs.”
According to Webb, the grasshoppers are a pest-species, and could be considered a nuisance - but they are unlikely to cause much damage to property throughout the city.
