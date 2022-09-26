Grasshoppers have swarmed into Lake Havasu City this week, following months of heavy rainfall over the Havasu region. And according to experts, grasshoppers may only be the most visible pest to make itself known as autumn settles in.

“We’re getting inundated with grasshoppers because of the recent rain,” said Havasu Pest Control General Manager Ike Webb this week. “And that’s going to trickle down to the rest of the insect population. If we get even more rain, it’s going to trigger other critters. With more moisture and more food, other insects will be out in full force.”

Chief Simononedog
Boyd E. Spooner III

So ironic that we have this invasion of unwanted bugs in conjunction with a failed U.S. border policy and spiraling economy. Is there any correlation between these two factions and those folks "now" running our country?

