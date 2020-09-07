The three-day Labor Day weekend always marks the end of summer. But during the coronavirus pandemic this year the excitement over people getting back to work may overshadow the excitement over an extra day off.
Starting Thursday – just in time for Labor Day – many bars, fitness centers, and theaters in Lake Havasu City were allowed to reopen their doors for the first time in months. That, in turn, has given many Havasu residents a chance to get back to work.
“It was no fun,” said Kristin Roachelle, who works as a bartender at BJ’s Cabana Bar & Karaoke. “I would much rather be at work and see all of my customers and friends. It is definitely nice going back to work, and I’m happy to be here.”
Roachelle said her last day of work prior to Thursday’s reopening came on June 28. That left her without any work for a little over two months with limited income.
She said she had to make adjustments in order to make ends meet without her normal income, but she was able to get by.
“I adapted to the situation,” she said. “My boyfriend is working, so he was able to provide. I was also able to get some relief from the state and the government, so that was helpful. But it was definitely something that I had to get used to. I wasn’t bringing in what I am used to making.”
With shutdown orders being mandated by executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey, Roachelle said there wasn’t anything she could do about it, so she tried to make the best of the situation.
“I just took it as it was,” she said. “I enjoyed being able to stay at home with my three year old, so that part was nice. But there wasn’t a minute that I didn’t want to be at work. This is a career for me right now. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t want to be.”
Roachelle said she left her previous career in the medical field about a year ago to start working as a bartender at BJ’s, which allowed her to spend more time with her son. Since making that move she has come to embrace the new gig.
“The most important thing to me is the people,” she said. “I get to meet so many people. They come in with a smile, I have a smile, and we get to know each other even if they don’t live here, or even live in this country. I’m a people person. I love socializing and I love the people I meet.”
Now BJ’s and many other businesses are reopening, Roachelle is able to rekindle those social connections that have been missing for the last couple months.
“I’m just extremely excited to be back to work,” she said. “Just seeing everybody – my regulars and the people I consider friends now – is super great.”
As unemployment skyrocketed nationwide in the early days of the pandemic, Mohave County experienced the largest drop in employment of any county in Arizona and had the second highest unemployment rate for several months. Unemployment peaked in Mohave County in April at 19.3%, but that number has been falling back toward the state average ever since. In July, the most recent month with available unemployment data, Mohave County’s jobless rate was down to 12.5%, which was a 0.2% drop from June.
Arizona as a whole moved in the opposite direction with 0.6% higher unemployment in July than in June.
As businesses continue to reopen throughout the city, officials are hopeful that the employment trends in the county and city will continue to improve.
“Now that we can reopen our businesses, based on the state benchmarks, we anticipate getting our citizens back to work in a safe and quick manor as we move through this pandemic,” Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.