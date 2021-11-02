The cause of Monday’s fire at Black Bear Diner was grease but the investigation to how it started is still ongoing.-
According to a report from the Lake Havasu Fire Department at 12:40 p.m. the Black Bear staff reported the fire and they had attempted to use a fire extinguisher to put out the fire but were unsuccessful. The employees were able to get everyone out of the restaurant without incident.
Four engine companies, one truck company, one medic unit and a battalion chief responded to the fire, the report says, and were able to gain control of the fire in 15 minutes. Crews stayed on the scene for an additional two and half hours to conduct salvage and overhaul operations.
The general manager of Black Bear Diner says that the restaurant will reopen but did not give a timetable for when the restaurant will reopen. Calls to Black Bear’s corporate office were not returned as of press time.
