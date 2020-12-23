A familiar suspect was arrested this week in a possible scheme to steal Christmas.
According to Mohave County Sheriff’s officials, the Grinch became the subject of a county-wide manhunt in mid-December. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies elicited the public’s help through social media in locating him, and the Grinch was ultimately apprehended on Monday – all of which was documented this month on the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.
Mohave County Jail Captain Don Bischoff, who organized the facetious series of Grinch-themed posts on Facebook this month, says the Grinch remained in custody at the jail without bond as of Wednesday morning.
“A small group of my staff wanted to do something that was a morale-booster for everyone at the jail,” Bischoff said. “They haven’t really been able to do anything this year because of the Coronavirus, but it’s December. We wanted to do something that could boost the morale of everybody.”
Staff at the jail worked with deputies to stage photos for the campaign, which included public advisories, photos of the Grinch fleeing from deputies, and photos of the Grinch being taken into custody Monday morning. Each post received hundreds of shares from supporters of the Sheriff’s Office since the campaign began.
“This is the first time we’ve done something like this,” Bischoff said. “Since we have access to social media, we gave our jail staff something to do for the community. It’s hard for them to actively engage in the community, but it worked – and now we’ve got everyone thinking about the things we could do for future activities.”
Social media campaigns aside, however, Bischoff held little doubt as to the suspect’s guilt.
“We fingerprinted him, we checked with the FBI and the (National Crime Information Center),” Bischoff said. “We’ve confirmed it’s the Grinch.”
