This past Thursday, Bradley Ford broke ground on the location of its new dealership building which is behind the Ford dealership’s current building at 1690 Industrial Boulevard. According to owner, Mike Bradley, the new dealership will be designed to embrace the Ford Motor Company’s commitment to carrying electric vehicles as 40 to 50 percent of the dealership’s inventory.
According to TR Orr project manager Randy Cook, work on the new dealership is expected to be done by the end of summer 2024.
After hosting a hiring event at the Nautical Beachfront Resort, Arizona@Work is holding another job fair this month on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to Noon at the Lake Havasu High School Library.
Arizona@Work is a statewide workforce development program that works with employers and job seekers to find, develop and retain employees. At its previous job fair Arizona@Work had representatives from employers such as the Lake Havasu City Municipal Government and hospitality company Delaware North.
The Havasu Business column publishes each Sunday in Today’s News-Herald. Send your business news to Joey Postiglione at jpostiglione@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.