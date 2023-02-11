Ground breaking

From left, Rick Vincent, Jim Leitschuck, Rob Sampson, Doug Browning, Mike Bradley, Blake Bradley, David McAtlin, Bill Kuniej, Vince Beltran, Frank Moody, Victor Reynoso, John Toy, Glenn Simpson and Randy Cook break ground on the new Bradley Ford dealership’s new building.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

This past Thursday, Bradley Ford broke ground on the location of its new dealership building which is behind the Ford dealership’s current building at 1690 Industrial Boulevard. According to owner, Mike Bradley, the new dealership will be designed to embrace the Ford Motor Company’s commitment to carrying electric vehicles as 40 to 50 percent of the dealership’s inventory.

According to TR Orr project manager Randy Cook, work on the new dealership is expected to be done by the end of summer 2024.

