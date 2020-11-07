A long-awaited expansion to the Dick Samp Park pickleball courts will officially begin on Monday with a groundbreaking ceremony.
The ceremony is set to start at 10:30 a.m. “to celebrate the partnership project between the Lake Havasu City Park and Recreation Department and the Lake Havasu City Pickleball Association,” the city wrote in a press release Friday.
Mayor Cal Sheehy and David Rossing, Pickleball Association president, will be speaking at the event.
For more information, contact the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at 928-453-8686.
