“That was a lot of years ago,” said 94-year-old Navy veteran John Farinelli of Kingman of his World War II service in the Pacific Theater, for which he was recently recognized by Honor Flight Southern Nevada.
Farinelli joined the Navy in 1943 when he was just 17 years old to get away from the “humdrum.” He got his wish, serving overseas for nearly the entirety of his two years in the service with the exception of approximately five weeks.
“Mostly to the South Pacific, Guam, Saipan,” Farinelli said of where his service took him as a young man. “I went from one island to another in clean-up crews. I spent a couple years over there I think.”
Honor Flight Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization that takes World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans to the memorials in Washington, D.C. Farinelli, as one of but a few WWII veterans remaining in the area, was invited to attend.
But Farinelli is fighting through some health issues, said his wife, Sylvia. While Honor Flight provides each veteran with a sponsor, those sponsors are not qualified to administer medication, medication that Sylvia said her husband needs.
“So we decided he shouldn’t go,” she said. “Then I found out that two of the sponsors are a part of the organization in Las Vegas.”
Since Farinelli couldn’t make the Honor Flight, Belinda Morse and Melanie Smith from Honor Flight Southern Nevada offered to come to him.
“They’re going to bring the virtual trip to John via the goggles,” Sylvia said. “It was photographed and they’re coming and they’re going to bring it to him so he can look and see what the trip was that he would’ve been on. I just think it’s amazing they’re doing that for him.”
Morse and Smith arrived at the Farinelli residence in Kingman on Thursday, Nov. 4. They brought with them a virtual reality headset which was placed on Farinelli. Through that headset, he was able to see the memorials and presentations included in the Honor Flight program he was unable to attend. That included the World War II Memorial, the Vietnam War Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Iwo Jima Memorial, and even the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery and speeches from fellow veterans.
“Look at this,” Farinelli said while watching the program through the headset. “Wow.”
Morse and Smith also provided Farinelli with a Quilt of Valor, made by volunteers in Las Vegas.
“Though you may never know the extent of your sacrifice to protect and defend, we award you this Quilt of Valor as an expression of gratitude from a grateful nation,” a message with the quilt read.
Farinelli was also given a collection of letters of gratitude from family, friends, schoolchildren and even strangers.
“There’s not too many of us left,” Farinelli said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.