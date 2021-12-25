The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality needs one more application from a Lake Havasu City resident in order to form a Community Advisory Board for the groundwater and soil contamination site at Bahama Avenue and Bimini Lane.
ADEQ has been investigating contamination in that area since 2019, and the agency listed Bahama-Bimini on the Water Quality Assurance Revolving Fund registry in September 2021. The site’s listing on the registry ensures that ADEQ will take the lead on site investigations and clean-up efforts moving forward, but part of the department’s process involves forming a Community Advisory Board.
The board must have a minimum of five volunteers in order to form, and the board would meet about three times per year to hear about the latest updates on investigations, planning, and clean-up activities at the site while providing input on behalf of the community. The board is also meant to keep the local community informed about developments at the site, in addition to required public disclosures from the department as various reports and plans for the clean-up are completed.
ADEQ spokesperson Caroline Oppleman said as of Thursday morning the department has received four applications to join the Community Advisory Board for Bahama-Bimini, which leaves the agency one volunteer short of forming the board. The only requirement to join the board is that the applicant must live, work, or own a business in the area.
Applications for the board can be filled out and submitted online at static.azdeq.gov/forms/wqarf_app.pdf.
For information about the board, or the contamination at Bahama and Bimini contact ADEQ Community Outreach Coordinator Barbara Boschert at 602-292-0218 or email boschert.barbara@azdeq.gov. Detailed information about the site is also available at azdeq.gov/Bahama-bimini.
