Kingman’s supply of groundwater could be depleted in less than a century, and a bill intended to preserve that supply has frozen in the Arizona senate.
The Hualapai groundwater basin is predicted to run dry in less than 100 years due to possible over-irrigation by agricultural interests. It’s an issue Mohave County officials addressed on two separate occasions with the Arizona Department of Water Resources. According to statements by Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix, however, the Department can only take action to preserve rural groundwater reservoirs based on current usage – not predicted usage, under Arizona statute.
The bill, known as SB 1635, was introduced earlier this month by Arizona Sen. Lisa Otando, to permit the Department of Water Resources to grant such protection based on predicted use of the county’s groundwater. The bill would have allowed the Hualapai and similar groundwater basins to receive status as Irrigation Non-Expansion areas, prohibiting further irrigation.
Officials from Mohave County and the City of Kingman spoke in favor of the bill at Thursday’s session, while agriculture industry officials voiced opposition to Otando’s bill. On Thursday, the bill was “shelved” in a meeting of the Senate Water and Agriculture Committee without a vote.
Earlier this month, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors signed a letter to the director of the Department of Water Resources, urging a moratorium on further irrigation in the Hualapai Basin. It was the second formal request issued by the board since 2017.
The bill coincides with another bill introduced by Rep. Regina Cobb, of Lake Havasu City, in the state’s legislature this February. Cobb’s bill, HB 2896, would amend current Arizona statutes to allow the Director of the Department of Water Resources to consider petitions by groundwater stakeholders to designate chosen basins as Irrigation Non-Expansion areas.
Cobb’s bill is scheduled to be heard in the House Appropriations Committee on Monday. Attempts to contact Cobb by telephone were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
