After nearly three years of focusing on groundwater — specifically the stores in the Hualapai and Sacramento valleys — The Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee recently held its final meeting and voted on recommendations that will be included in the final report later this month.
The committee started in 2019 after a bill sponsored by Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) to examine groundwater depletion in Mohave County and develop potential solutions passed through the Arizona State Legislature and was signed into law. The committee’s final report must be sent to Governor Doug Ducey, the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the Speaker of the House, and the Senate President by Dec. 31. The final report will also be released publicly.
Cobb said the committee had several meetings in 2019, but everything was put on hold in 2020 as the committee was unable to meet during the pandemic. In 2021 the committee resumed its work, and Cobb said they have held four meetings this year to wrap up.
In all, the committee voted to approve a total of 10 recommendations — with all of the votes coming out 6-1 or 5-2. Cobb said three of the 11 committee members were not present for the vote. Cobb and State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) co-chaired the committee, which also included representatives from the mining industry, farmers, ranchers, cities, and water conservation districts in the area.
Cobb said the recommendations adopted by the committee are largely focused on allowing for more proactive water management, rather than reactive management as has been the practice in the past.
“When we were in that position between 2015 and 2019 when we had all of those farms coming into Mohave County and into the Red Lake area and some others,” Cobb said. “When we were looking at all of that, we were behind. We were trying to catch up and we were playing defense. We weren’t managing anything correctly. So I think most of the suggestions that were made are that we need to be proactive instead of reactive to what the situations have been.”
Most of the suggestions focus on the creation of Rural Management Areas, with recommendations about how such organizations should be formed, what their goals and powers should be, who would be on those committees and more.
Rural Management Areas have been a major focus of Cobb’s over the past several state legislative sessions. Cobb has introduced a bill that would create such local water management committees as an option for certain endangered groundwater supplies for the last two years, but both times the bill failed without a hearing or vote taken in the required committees. Cobb said the issue both times was the Natural Resources, Energy & Water Committee Chair Gail Griffin (R-District 14) has refused to hear the bill in her committee, despite Cobb’s attempts to make the proposal more palatable for the Southeastern Arizona Republican.
Cobb said the West Basin Water Users Study Committee’s recommendations will likely be included in the next version of the bill which she promised would be run again in the 2022 session. Cobb said she is hopeful that the bill will finally get the hearing it needs to at least be put to a vote this year, and said she is ready to pull out all the stops to make it happen.
“Over the summertime it has been presented to many water committees and councils who have asked me to come talk about it,” Cobb said. “So (Rep. Griffin) has it in her head and she knows what it is about. I think she still won’t hear it, but we will have to go to all extents this year to see if we can get that bill heard.”
During the two year study, the committee went over data about the groundwater stores in the county, and how long those groundwater sources are expected to last under various conditions. The two main data sources used were a matrix study completed by the Arizona Department of Water Resources in 2019 that found the Hualapai Basin has between 50 and 70 years of assured water. Another study completed by the United State Geological Survey in 2020 was more optimistic, finding that the basin should have enough water for the next 130 years.
Cobb said that both ADWR and USGS provided dynamic studies, which gives a range of possibilities based on various assumptions. She said the major difference between the two studies was the projections used for how much farmland would be relying on the basin for water – along with what types of crops are being grown.
She said the ADWR study projected more alfalfa farming, which is perhaps the most water intensive crop that can be grown in Mohave County. Meanwhile, the USGS study expected more low water crops like vineyards or nut trees.
“If they use all of their land as alfalfa, then we are closer to 50 years of water,” Cobb said. “If they used it all for vineyards then we are closer to 100 years of assured water. The only difference between the two of them is one made assumptions that there would be more alfalfa in the future than what there actually is right now.”
Cobb said the study examined all types of water use in the county including municipal water use in Kingman, which uses groundwater from the Hualapai Basin, Mohave County, mining operations, ranches, and industrial uses.
In addition to the 10 recommendations approved by the committee, three more recommendations were submitted but not officially considered by the committee.
Cobb said recommendations from members Anita Waite and another by John Hansen were both submitted after the deadline. She said they were both included in the meeting documents as letters of concern for the councilmembers to see. A third recommendation, submitted by Patrick Cunningham also did not receive a vote because it involved La Paz County, and La Paz did not have a water user study committee. Cobb said a La Paz committee was supposed to be formed, but she couldn’t gather enough community members in the county to form a quorum – so there will be no recommendations concerning La Paz.
Waite consistently voted against the recommendations approved by the committee, and said in her letter that no further actions need to be taken in the Hualapai and Sacramento basins at this time – citing the USGS study that found more than 100 years worth of water available.
“We are not in a crisis and should not make policy under the assumption that we are,” Waite wrote in the letter. “The best thing we can do right now is encourage farmers to use farming best management practices, and encourage the county and City to invest in water conservation, recharge and retention projects.”
