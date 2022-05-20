The Arizona Multihousing Charitable Foundationrecently announced $148,853 in grants to three nonprofits that collectively impact thousands of at-risk Arizona residents and families. Since 2005, the AMCF has awarded more than $1.1 million in charitable grants statewide. This year’s nonprofit recipients include Phoenix-based UMOM New Day Centers, the Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center and the Resident Relief Foundation.
— Today’s News-Herald
