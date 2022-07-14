Lake Havasu City resident Kathryn Hammond started a long withstanding resource for stroke survivors and their caregivers. Through Hammond’s employment with Havasu Regional Medical Center from 1999 to 2016, she created and held the Stroke Support Group at their facility from 2000 until her hospital retirement.
When the former executive director of the Havasu Community Health Foundation contacted Hammond about bringing her group under the umbrella of the foundation, she accepted.
Within two weeks, Hammond notes that the support group received business cards, brochures and support from HCHF.
“[The hospital] did provide me with a room but that was really it. It was all on me to do everything, which was OK,” Hammond recalled. “When I quit and came over here, it was like, ‘Wow!’ It was amazing with the support that I had.”
With a more encouraging home for her stroke support group, Hammond was able to continue serving the members she had seen over the previous years. Her 40-year background as a licensed and certified speech pathologist has aided her in her efforts to support those who have been affected by a stroke, whether it’s the member or their caregiver.
“One of the things that I really want people to understand is that you benefit from therapy not just immediately after your stroke,” Hammond said. “I’ve had people come to me years and years after their stroke as a speech pathologist. I worked with them, did therapy with them and they showed improvement.”
The time that has passed since a person has experienced a stroke is not a hindrance as to the help they can or cannot continue to receive, Hammond says.
“A stroke support group is for people who have had a stroke and their caregivers. It’s not just for people who have just had a stroke,” Hammond explained. “I have people coming who have had a stroke 10 or 20 years ago. Your need for support continues. It’s not just right after you have a stroke.”
Hammond encourages people to seek out resources that will help them manage the issues they may face after having a stroke. Despite the date when a person’s stroke may have occurred, Hammond is positive that attending a support group like hers can still be beneficial.
“Even if you had your stroke years ago, you can still benefit,” Hammond continued. “Even if you can’t benefit, maybe you can bring something that can help someone else.”
Since speakers are usually not scheduled to attend the support group, she relies on her group to initiate the conversation to discuss any issues or improvements in their daily lives.
“We just get together and just go around,” Hammond said. “I usually have a query where I’ll say, ‘What have you done in the past month that has helped you in your recovery? What have you done that brings you joy? What can you share with us that’s new and exciting in your life? What were you able to do this month that you weren’t able to do a month before?’”
Hammond states that the small group she sees, which consists of roughly six people, have all made improvements even if their stroke happened more than 10 years ago.
“I would encourage people to reach out to therapy even if they had their stroke years ago. Maybe they had a negative therapy experience because therapy is really hard especially when you’re in an in-patient facility,” Hammond continued. “They expect you to do three hours of therapy a day and a lot of people can’t cut it right off the bat.”
With Hammond’s extensive background, which also includes six years working with River Valley Home Health and Hospice, she is able to guide her group’s members to viable solutions.
“[Members might] have a lot of problems being able to find something that their spouse will eat or with finding something that their spouse could do during the day,” Hammond said. “We brainstorm but also, I bring my background up of many years of experience and I can provide suggestions. I still have a lot of therapy materials at home.”
Some issues that tend to be universal amongst people who have had a stroke include trouble with their memory and attention, Hammonds says.
“Since I have a really good understanding of the whole issue, I can give them some basic information if they’re having trouble with memory or attention,” Hammond said. “My experience as a therapist is really invaluable in running this particular group.”
Hammond also makes sure she supports not only the person who has had a stroke, but their caregiver as well. She will often share information that they can use that pertains to their role as a caregiver.
“One member had a stroke about 15 years ago and he’s been my patient off and on multiple times,” Hammond shared. “He’s deteriorated but where the stroke support group has come in is that we have been able to provide both him and his wife with support for what they’re doing.”
Being a resource that provides relevant information about stroke risks and prevention is a goal Hammond has aimed to accomplish over the last 22 years. The informational booths she sets up at various events in the Havasu community include a plethora of material for residents to consider. Hammond’s booths can normally be found at the community health fair, HCHF’s back to school fair and the Veterans StandDown, which is held in October.
“We have all kinds of information about how to prevent a stroke to try to get to people before they have a stroke,” Hammond continued. “I want to increase awareness of what can be done to reduce stroke risks so people can take better care of themselves and be informed about what they can do to have a better outcome in their life.”
Improving the quality of life for her members and their caregivers is another goal Hammond works towards achieving in her support group. By offering the information she has available, she hopes to further educate people on strategies that they can implement into their everyday lives.
“Just because your stroke was a long time ago, you still can benefit from a stroke support group as well as therapy,” Hammond said. “Don’t hesitate to ask your doctor and reach out about therapy. It can all be beneficial even years and years after someone has had a stroke.”
For more information on Hammond’s Stroke Support Group, you can visit www.havasucommunityhealthfoundation.org/stroke-support or contact HCHF at (928) 453-8190.
The Stroke Support Group is currently held on the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m. at 2126 McCulloch Blvd N. Suite 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.