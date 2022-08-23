It is still six months away, but the drag show being performed in Lake Havasu City on Feb. 4 is already catching people’s attention.
On Tuesday, over a dozen Lake Havasu City residents gathered in front of the radio station to protest a planned drag queen show in February. Protesters say they are concerned the show is a danger for children in the community but the show’s organizer says that could not be further from the truth.
The debate around the drag show carried on to Tuesday’s nights City Council meeting with 12 people speaking against the show and four people speaking in favor of it during a feisty call to public.
According to two of the protesters outside of the radio station, Ginger Dodier and Karen Vanderjagt, their big concern with the show is that it is “including and prompting” children to attend the event.
Dodier believes that children who attend would be exposed to sexual situations that are inappropriate for kids.
“This is our time to stand up and we have to stand up for the children,” Dodier said.
According to the flier for the Arizona Pride Tour’s show all ages are welcome but organizer Chris Hall says anyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by an adult. Hall also says the organization has its performers sign contracts that detail what isn’t allowed in performances at the family friendly shows, such as foul language, nudity and any innuendos.
Hall says one of Arizona Pride Tour’s goals is to bring LGBTQIA+ art to underserved communities in Arizona in order to raise more awareness about the craft and the community.
“A lot of the fear or whatever word we want to attach to feelings being felt often comes from a lack of exposure,” Hall said. “So hopeful by having a presence we can help ease that”
Hall also emphasized the event is private.
“The parent decides to take their child to a drag show. That should be up for the parents to decide not for some else who isn’t raising that child,” Hall said.
Both Dodier and Vanderjagt say they haven’t been to a drag show but say they know what happens at those events based on what they see online.
“It is really not evening kid friendly to even watch the youtubes that are online,” Vanderjagt said. “They are very scary.”
Other than the show being open to children, Dodier and Vanderjagt say they are also upset that taxpayer funded GoLakeHavasu is listing the event on its calendar saying it makes it seem like the town is endorsing the event.
Vanderjagt says she agrees with Lake Havasu City Councilmember Michelle Lin that the event should be dropped from GoLakeHavasu’s website.
“We would be happy with that,” Vanderjagt said.
Terrance Concannon, GoLakeHavasu’s CEO and President, says the cost of an employee taking “three minutes” to list the event equals $1.45.
GoLakeHavasu also listed the 2022 Arizona Pride Tour event in its online monthly newsletter on Feb. 3.
“The Pride Event in February is listed on the website like any other event. We have not funded nor sponsored this event nor in any way given the event organizers any funds,” Concannon said. ”Go Lake Havasu believes fully believes that our community should be inclusive and welcoming to all, regardless of age, faith, race, politics, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, physical or neurodiversity challenges, language or culture.”
Arizona Pride Tour performed in Lake Havasu City earlier this year and according to Hall all 320 seats were filled.
“We turned away 50 people as well,” Hall said.
With rhetoric around drag queens shows heating up this past year, Hall says it is hurtful to see the accusations being made about his community, but it doesn’t deter him from trying to change things.
“It makes me want to be more involved and to address these concerns that are being put on our community,” Hall said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.