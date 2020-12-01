A local organization has filed a formal complaint with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich against the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Representatives of progressive Kingman-based organization, Indivisible Mohave County, say the county has failed to meet its obligation under Arizona statute to redress grievances posed by residents. The subject of those grievances was Lake Havasu City resident LaJuana Gillette, who was appointed to Mohave County’s planning and zoning commission last year. Gillette also serves as chairwoman of the Lake Havasu City Republican Party.
Indivisible Mohave County representative J’aime Morgaine says Gillete shared racist and xenophobic social media posts on social media last year, allegedly violating the code of ethics signed as part of Gillette’s oath of office. Protests by progressive groups went unanswered, Morgaine said, even after Indivisible Mohave County issued a formal complaint last October to the county’s Board of Supervisors. She filed a second formal complaint against Gillette after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey denounced Gillette’s online comments this January.
Morgaine later filed a formal complaint in February against members of the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission, who abruptly walked out of their meeting chambers when Morgaine attempted to address her complaint against Gillette at a commission meeting.
“It doesn’t matter if they like or agree with the content of our complaint,” Morgaine said. “Mohave County’s failure to uphold their constitutional obligation to provide a formal response to our redresses of grievance absolutely undermines the democratic process and faith in the process.”
After more than a year since Indivisible Mohave County’s initial complaint against Gillette, Morgaine sees a larger issue affecting Mohave County. According to Morgaine, the county has no formal procedure for addressing complaints – despite that addressing such grievances is required under Arizona statute.
“(The complaint to Brnovich) has nothing to do with LaJuana Gillette,” Morgaine said. “I filed the complaint because Mohave County is failing to comply with Arizona law that mandates the procedures that guide how they process complaints. I’m not attempting to pressure Mohave County into action against Gillette – I already know they aren’t going to do anything more.”
According to Morgaine, Indivisible Mohave County wants Brnovich to compel Mohave County to comply with state regulations for addressing complaints from county residents.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin, who represents the Board of Supervisors, disagreed with Morgaine’s assessment of Arizona’s statute in reference to citizen complaints in September.
According to Esplin, state statute requires that the Board of Supervisors establish a procedure for receiving complaints from residents concerning ordinances, rules, regulations or county practices. Esplin said the county has no complaint procedure to address Morgaine’s grievances with Gillette, nor does the state statute require such procedure for such complaints.
Under Mohave County ordinance, the only person who could remove Gillette from her position on the planning and zoning commission would be the county supervisor who appointed her – Ron Gould, who represents the areas of Northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley. According to Gould, however, Gillette’s “poor choice of words” wasn’t sufficient cause for her removal from office last year.
“I have no intention of addressing (Morgaine’s) grievances,” Gould said this week. “Her grievances are unfounded. J’aime Morgaine and her group – a far-left organization – are the only people who have ever complained against LaJuana Gillette.”
According to Gould, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has yet to answer Morgaine’s formal complaint, or request action from the county.
“If he does, we’ll take a look at what he has to say,” Gould said.
According to Gillette, Gould has already asked whether she would be interested in a second term on the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission.
“He called earlier today and asked if I would like to continue serving,” Gillette said Tuesday.
Although Ducey denounced Gillette’s comments last year, Gillette this week said she stands by her statements.
“This is a Christian nation,” Gillette posted to Facebook in July 2019. “I like it like that. It’s what we have always been and what we were meant to be. We have to fight for our country and America. We must stop the minorities from coming here and trying to change us … What happened to the melting pot? This is happening more and more. We actually have Muslim communities now in the U.S. And they are using Sharia law. We had better wake up before we lose America for our children and grandchildren.”
According to Gillette, her views have been repeated throughout the U.S., and she says they are a matter of fact.
“I hear it on FOX News all the time,” Gillette said this week. “We are a Christian nation. We always have been, and unless something catastrophic happens, we always will be. J’amie Morgaine took my words and twisted them into something they were never made to be. I hate that this is starting up again but I will not back down. The Democrats have over-used the word, ‘racist’.”
