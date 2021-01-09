The Lake Havasu High School Distinguished Alumni Selection Committee is requesting nominations to be considered for the 2021 Award.
In 1997, Pat Rooney, former principal at Lake Havasu High School, created the Distinguished Alumni Award to honor those students that had made the most of the opportunities presented to them during their years at Lake Havasu High School and continued to become successful in their chosen career field, their community and their personal life.
Recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award are honored at the high school graduation ceremony, receive a plaque, a gift certificate to dinner at a local restaurant, hotel accommodations for the night of graduation and a plaque with their picture will hang in the “Hall of Distinguished Alumni” near the Administrative Offices at Lake Havasu High School.
The award is funded solely by donations and sponsorships.
To qualify, nominees must be a graduate of Lake Havasu High School and be out of high school 20 years or more. Nominations must be submitted by Feb. 28 to be considered for the 2021 award; however, nominations are accepted at any time.
If you would like to nominate an LHHS alumni, send a letter of nomination with the nominee’s name, year of graduation and an outline of the nominee’s accomplishments. Include achievements in education, career and volunteerism; as well as any personal information that reflect the individual’s accomplishments.
Send nominations by email to Terry Trinko at trinko@ctaz.com or by traditional mail to Lake Havasu High School, DAA Committee – Terry Trinko, 2675 S Palo Verde Blvd., Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 86403
The following is a list of previous recipients of the LHHS Distinguished Alumni Award:
1997: Carl Edenhofer, Class of 1976; Bobbi Kimble Class of 1975
1998: Gary Behmer Class of 1971; Jerry Scott, Class of 1973
1999: Jean Kamm Gage, Class of 1976; Diane D. Chapman, Class of 1973
2000: Michelle Stadler Gray, Class of 1976; William F. Kennedy, Class of 1976
2001: Timothy Roberts, Class of 1975; Steven A. Biehn, Class of 1972
2002: Brian T. Swette, Class of 1972; Patricia F. Weiss, Class of 1979
2003: William C. Raynes Jr., Class of 1977; Julie Derenowski Fleury, Class of 1980
2004: Brian Goldey, Class of 1979; Christine Schneikart Luebbe, Class of 1980
2005: Colonel Dwight “Duey” J. Miller, Class of 1973; Curtis Ekmark, Class of 1985
2006: Jim Fossum, Class of 1975; Jill Wachtel Davis, Class of 1976
2007: Susan H. Eastridge, Class of 1975; Dennis L. Mueller, Class of 1978
2008: Jay R. Graif, Class of 1984; James E. Heath, Class of 1984
2009: Major David J. Kuch, Class of 1989; Steven M. Greeley, Class of 1976
2010: Mason M. Bishop, Class of 1986; Steven R. Goss, Class of 1972
2011: Robert “Bob” Milacki, Class of 1982; Georgiana Lea Browning, Class of 1978
2012: Dr. Larry Lundin, Class of 1976; Denise Nelson Plante, Class of 1990
2013: Dr. Andrew Aldridge, Class of 1987; Daniel J. Kuch, Class of 1992
2014: Jane Derenowski, Class of 1986; Lt. Col. Steven G. Behmer, Class of 1994
2015: Jason C. Baer, Class of 1987; Charlene Koski Class of 1991
2016: John J. Gustav, Class of 1986; Anthony A. Liska, Class of 1989
2017: Richard S. Lynch, Class of 1978; Joseph M. Peterson, Class of 1974
2018: Douglas L. Schuster, Class of 1988; Michael J. Schmoker, Class of 1972
2019: John A. Becchio, Class of 1991; Col. Louis P. Seliquini, Jr., Class of 1986
2020: None Awarded
