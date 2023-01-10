The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition will reconvene this week to go over the social service-focused grant applications that the city has received, and begin putting together its recommendations to City Council about how to distribute up to $1 million in grants.
The Community Resource Coalition will meet on Thursday at 11 a.m. to review the 19 applications that the city has received and to tally up the scores given by coalition members for each proposed social service-focused application. The meeting will take place inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.
Last year the City Council set aside up to $1 million from its American Rescue Plan Act money to be distributed as grants for sustainable projects, programs or resources that have a pathway to becoming sustainable after the grant money is spent. The council has said the money is meant to fund proposals that address food, housing, medical services, agency services, childcare, senior and adult care, senior services, or any other social services needed in Havasu.
The council then created the resource coalition and charged it with creating the process for interested organizations to apply for the funding, and to make recommendations to the council for how to distribute the grants. The City Council will make the final decision about how to award the money.
City officials have said the 19 grant applications received are requesting a combined total of $2,409,290 – about 2.4 times the amount set aside for grants by the council.
The deadline to apply for the grants was Dec. 9. Since then, coalition members have been reviewing each proposal individually, and using the scoring rubric created by the coalition to score each application.
