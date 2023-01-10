The Lake Havasu City Community Resource Coalition will reconvene this week to go over the social service-focused grant applications that the city has received, and begin putting together its recommendations to City Council about how to distribute up to $1 million in grants.

The Community Resource Coalition will meet on Thursday at 11 a.m. to review the 19 applications that the city has received and to tally up the scores given by coalition members for each proposed social service-focused application. The meeting will take place inside the council chambers, located at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd.

