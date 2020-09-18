PHOENIX — Claiming he botched the state’s response to covid-19, a new group hopes to force a recall election against Gov. Doug Ducey.
Adam Halleck, chairman of what’s been dubbed Accountable Arizona, said Ducey was late in closing down the state after the outbreak and too quick to reopen it in May. That latter move led to a spike in cases and even an admission from the governor that he had made a mistake.
Since that time Ducey has reimposed some restrictions. And he even removed his prohibition against local officials mandating the use of masks, though he refused to impose a statewide mandate.
The infection and death rates have gone down.
But Halleck, a registered Democrat, said all that could change. And he said the state needs someone in charge who will do a better job next time.
The group, which Halleck said has Republicans, Democrats and independents, has an uphill battle.
Backers need 594,111 valid signatures on petitions within 120 days. And organizers concede that, given normal disqualification rates, the more realistic goal is 700,000.
That translates out to more than 5,800 signatures every day for seven days a week. And Halleck conceded that, at this point, there are no financial backers to help hire paid circulators, though he is hoping for “crowdsource’’ donations to make that possible.
There was no immediate response from aides to Ducey.
The new petition drive comes less than a month before time ran out for another recall, this one pushed by those on the other side of the issue.
Backers argued that the governor’s executive orders limiting travel and business activity was unconstitutional. But there is no evidence of an actual campaign to get people to sign petitions.
Halleck conceded there are Arizonans who agree with that other effort and who believe that Ducey has gone too far with his restrictions. But he contends far more Arizonans disagree with the basic positions the governor has taken, including the wearing of masks.
“If Doug Ducey had issued a statewide mask mandate, like a lot of other states have done, we probably could have reduced community spread tremendously,’’ Halleck said. More to the point, he said some people might not have died.
“We have over 5,400 deaths today in the state,’’ he explained. “How many more people could have survived?’’
There is reason for believing that the feelings of Arizonans toward the governor are linked to his handling of the pandemic.
In June, before the spike in cases, 59% of those polled by OH Predictive Insights said they approved of how Ducey was doing his job.
A month later, after the governor eased earlier restrictions and before he allowed local leaders to impose face mask mandates, daily cases peaked at more than 5,500 a day, that approval rating dropped to 35%.
Pollster Mike Noble said the governor’s numbers have picked up a bit since then as the spread has decreased. But Halleck, a political science graduate now working in sales -- he won’t identify his employer -- said that does not eliminate the need for the recall.
“Who is to say that another catastrophe, another pandemic isn’t on the horizon?’’ he said. “We just don’t think that Doug Ducey actually has the appetite to lead Arizona.’’
While recalls are difficult given the high signature requirement -- 25 percent of those who voted for all candidates in the last gubernatorial race -- they are not impossible.
Foes of Gov. Evan Mecham gathered enough signatures to force a recall election in 1988. But that proved unnecessary as he was impeached and convicted and removed from office.
In 2011 those seeking the ouster of Senate President Russell Pearce submitted more than 18,300 signatures to force an election, far more than the 7,756 they needed to be valid. Voters in his Mesa legislative district turned him out in favor of fellow Republican Jerry Lewis.
Even if the group gets the signatures, that’s no guarantee Ducey leaves office.
Instead, all it does is set the stage for an election at which his name would be on the ballot along with anyone else who can get nominating signatures. And, depending on opposition -- both in terms of who as well as how many foes appear -- he could get returned to office and then be legally immune from future recalls for the balance of his term through the end of 2022.
