PHOENIX — Rebuffed in their bid to totally quash a voter-approved ban on “dark money,’’ two organizations involved in trying to influence Arizona politics are now trying to at least get themselves and their donors exempted from its provisions.

In new legal filings, Attorney Scott Freeman again argues that Proposition 211 and its requirement for disclosure of the true source of campaign dollars violates state constitutional provisions guaranteeing free speech and privacy. Those claims, first filed last year, got him nowhere as they were rejected by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott McCoy.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Imagine being so ashamed of the issues that you support that you are fighting to hide your donations….

Average citizen’s donations are discoverable, why should corporate donations be any different?

The voters have already spoken on this issue, no more hiding of donations. Follow the money.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

They followed the money spent on one of Hunter's half million dollar paintings. The anonymous buyer was actually a huge Biden donor who was then given a do-nothing job in the government. We need more transparency, not less.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

I agree with the need for more transparency, as a majority of Arizona voters agreed when they passed the measure. No Dark Money!

