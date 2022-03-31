Recreation groups throughout Lake Havasu City are coming together to support the three local Rotary Clubs and the Lake Havasu Marine Association in their efforts to help clean up the community on Saturday.
Everyone is being invited to contribute to Saturday’s cleanup efforts by picking up free trash bags at the Republic Services office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2011 College Dr.
The public is invited to safely pick up trash wherever they see it, such as in their neighborhoods and parks.
They can then dispose of their trash in one of two dumpsters, which will be located at the Welcome to Lake Havasu City signs along State Route 95 (one is near Standard Wash and S.A.R.A Park, the other is located near Anderson Toyota).
They are also invited to join any of the targeted clean-up efforts, where trash bags will be supplied:
8 a.m.: Body Beach: Join local Rotarians and personal watercraft enthusiasts to clean up one of Lake Havasu’s favorite beaches.
8 a.m.: Lake Drive and State Route 95: join Ride Havasu, a recreational OHV riding group, and other off-highway vehicle riders to clean up off-road trails
7 a.m.: Meet at 2AR Patriots, a new firearm business at 72 S. Smoketree Ave, for coffee and doughnuts before riding out to Bison Boulevard or Trotwood Drive at 8 a.m. with other firearm enthusiasts to clean the desert. Pre-register in-person between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday or by calling 928-733-0193 to help with a vehicle count; there is a special request for trucks.
Organizers are asking all participants to take pictures of their efforts and email them to Carrie Hemme at clh@strachota.com to help the local Rotary clubs celebrate and highlight their Day of Service. Participants should wear sturdy shoes, bring their own work gloves, hats, water, sunscreen, and extra trash bags brought from home or work will be appreciated.
For more information on how to help, contact Hemme at 928-230-1431.
