More homes are popping up on the other side of the London Bridge.
The Island district’s residential construction “continues to steadily grow at a moderate rate,” City Manager Jess Knudson said.
Since 2006, there have been 233 single family home permits issued for the Island, according to the city. Currently, there are four single family home permits ready to be issued and five single family homes currently in plan review — all adding up to 242 homes total.
Home builders are not required to pay impact fees, which are collected in some communities to pay for capital improvement infrastructure, such as parks, fire, police and transportation programs.
Lake Havasu City began collecting impact fees in 2008, but the practice ended in 2011 because of a state law that added dozens of restrictions on such fees.
From 2008 to 2011, the city had collected about $1 million in impact fees.
Funding for a second bridge across the Bridgewater Channel was also considered through impact fees, according to previous News-Herald reporting.
But after crunching the numbers, it was determined that impact fees alone were not enough to pay for the second bridge.
While the absence of impact fees means less cash to shell out for developers and continued growth, the city’s services still have to be paid for, one way or another.
“If the city wants to continue to maintain the existing levels of service, we can’t do it with the existing resources,” said Knudson. “We love that we have construction and new people coming into the community, but you have to understand we have a 68 cent property tax. So when that construction occurs we get a little bit of construction and sales tax, we get a little bit of property tax, but the cost of added services to that resident far exceeds what it takes for the city to provide those services.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.