A candidate for Arizona governor has filed a lawsuit against GOP Chair Kelli Ward this week, alleging that Ward has blocked specific qualified individuals from appearing in GOP debates in favor of other candidates.
According to gubernatorial candidate Scott Neely, Ward has unfairly restricted candidates from participating in GOP debates. Neely says the alleged hindrance by Ward is a breach of the Citizens’ Clean Elections Act and a violation of Neely’s rights to free speech, as well as the right of assembly for his supporters.
“I contend that the Arizona GOP and Kelli Ward have illegally and unfairly restricted me as a qualified candidate for governor from debating other candidates, while promoting a single favored candidate among several. Her decision to bar me from debating the other GOP candidates is arbitrary, capricious and contrary to the law.”
The long shot
The most recent GOP gubernatorial debate, which was scheduled to take place Wednesday in Phoenix, was canceled when candidate and former U.S. Congressman Matt Salmon reported a scheduling conflict, and candidate Karrin Taylor Robson failed to respond to the invitation.
According to Ward, Neely and other candidates were not invited to that debate when they failed to meet the Arizona GOP’s criteria for participation. To participate under those guidelines, gubernatorial candidates were required to poll at 5% or higher, Ward said.
An internal GOP poll earlier this month showed that frontrunner Kari Lake led the Republican race for governor with 27.4% of the vote. Robson followed Lake’s lead with 23% of the vote, with a 4.3% margin of error - qualifying the race as a “statistical tie.” Salmon polled at 12% earlier this month, while Neely polled at 3% of the GOP vote. Candidate Paola Tulliani-Zen maintained less than 1% of the vote as of earlier this month.
According to Ward, polling criteria applied only to the planned gubernatorial debate, as no polling information was available for any of the other GOP races at the time invitations were sent.
Response
“We talk about election integrity and fair elections, yet Ward is manipulating her personal candidate choices in elections, and that’s just wrong - for myself and other legitimate candidates,” Neely said on Wednesday. “This makes it even more difficult for the average voter to trust what the Arizona GOP is doing to its candidates.”
Neely says he will continue to pursue his lawsuit in Arizona’s superior courts.
According to Ward, the Arizona GOP is moving to have Neely’s lawsuit dismissed.
Arizona Debates extended an invitation this month for Neely to debate other gubernatorial candidates in Tucson this weekend, Ward said, but Neely did not respond to that invitation.
According to Ward, the GOP offers opportunities other than debates for Republican candidates to engage with voters, including a candidate “boot camp” series on topics ranging from fundraising, door knocking, team building and other aspects of running a successful campaign. Candidates may also be trained in use of the GOP’s data center and Campaign Sidekick upon request.
“I don’t think (Neely) has done any of that,” Ward said. “Sadly, all I’ve seen from him are false complaints and accusations, veiled threats and verbal attacks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.