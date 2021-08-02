Election season is kicking off a few months early this year with candidates for local, state and national offices already starting to make the rounds and meeting with potential voters.
On Monday Lake Havasu City was visited by Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake, as well as U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Arizona) who is running for reelection, and state Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) who recently announced her candidacy for State Treasurer. All three politicians spoke at the London Bridge Republican Women’s monthly meeting at Shugrue’s.
In Arizona, the governorship and the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Mark Kelly are the two most high profile positions up for grabs in the 2022 election cycle. As of Monday a total of 27 people have filed a statement of interest with the Arizona Secretary of State to run for governor, while 19 people have expressed an interest in challenging Kelly for the Senate.
Lake, the former anchor for Fox 10 Phoenix, introduced herself to the Republican voters in Havasu. She said she grew up in rural Iowa, and promised to make rural areas of Arizona a priority if elected governor. Lake said some of her top priorities include finishing the border wall, election security and First and Second Amendment rights.
Gosar, who represents Arizona District 4 which includes Mohave County, is seeking his seventh term. Republicans Christopher Berry, Brandon DeHart, and Michael Rebeiro have all filed statements of interest to challenge Gosar for the Republican nomination. Democrats Judy Stahl and Delina DiSanto have also filed statements of interest for the U.S. House seat.
Gosar talked about a variety of issues he has been dealing with in the U.S. House of Representatives, and spent a fair amount of time stressing the importance of the redistricting process that is currently underway. Gosar blamed the current districts for Democrats’ 5-4 edge in seats and claimed Republicans should control six or seven seats.
Cobb has one more year in the Arizona House of Representatives before terming out after the 2022 legislative session. She has recently announced that she plans to run for State Treasurer. As of Monday only Cobb and fellow Republican David Livingston had filed statements of interest to run for Treasurer.
Cobb discussed the recently finished state legislative session and told the crowd she is hoping to use her experience as the House Appropriations Committee Chair in her bid for the Treasurer. Cobb stressed the importance of having a rural voice in the executive branch – which has been dominated by politicians from Maricopa County.
LaJuana Gillette, President of the London Bridge Republican Women, said the organization plans to host lots of candidates for all of the offices up for grabs in 2022 from now until the elections take place. Gillette said the organization already has speakers scheduled for its monthly meetings through the end of the calendar year.
“It’s just starting right now,” Gillette said. “The candidates kind of jumped in early this year. Once one goes in, the rest of them have to go in too.”
Gillette said elections typically start to heat up shortly after New Year’s, but candidates have already started jockeying for position this summer.
“I think everybody is anxious to get into the fray,” she said. “It is going to be a very, very interesting year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.