KINGMAN – The Conservative Republican Club of Kingman hosted gubernatorial candidate Steve Gaynor on Monday who shared his influence in the proposal to split up Maricopa County.
Gaynor, a businessman turned political candidate, ran for Secretary of State against current Secretary of State and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs in 2018. Gaynor was announced the winner by AP before all the votes were counted, and ultimately Hobbs was named the winner.
In the 2022 State Legislature, the measure to split up Maricopa County into four parts failed. However, Gaynor, who claimed to be a mastermind behind the attempt, said he knew the bill would fail. Like the majority of Republican candidates who come to Kingman, Gaynor claimed that Maricopa County mishandled the 2020 election.
“I’m the one who drew the map,” Gaynor said. “All of this is retribution for Maricopa County mishandling the election.”
Gaynor then claimed he came up with splitting up the county into three Republican and one Democratic area years before the 2020 election. Due to the county holding the majority of Arizona’s population, Gaynor said rural counties need the same amount of influence.
“I look 20, 25, 30 years down the road,” Gaynor said. “Maricopa County will come to dominate the state even more than it does.”
Gaynor also addressed the southern border and said the border needs to be shut down, but it’s not a quick process since the border includes private property and sovereign nations. However, Gaynor would like the Legislature to collect money for the Department of Public Safety and Sheriff Departments near the border.
He also proposed recruiting armed volunteers to help law enforcement along the border. He said with the current system Border Patrol operates like Uber by transporting immigrants once they reach the border.
Gaynor claimed the border is driven by economics due to the cartel and described fentanyl as a poison, not a drug. Gaynor wants to work with the Legislature to make it murder if an individual puts fentanyl in a pill that ends up killing the user. He also wants to end political cooperation with the cartel by cracking down on the border.
“There’s no drug deal that goes down without political oversight; without political cooperation,” Gaynor said.
Attorney general candidate Abraham Hamadeh said he blames the “weak knees” of current Republicans for how Arizona and the country is no longer how he and other Republicans want it to be and for letting Democrats have power.
Hamadeh, an intelligence officer in the U.S. Army Reserve and a former Maricopa County prosecutor, said he does not recognize the country he grew up in. He said the upcoming elections will determine the future.
“What happens this year probably turns our country’s future for the next century,” Hamadeh said.
Claiming the 2020 election was rigged, Hamadeh said mail-in voting and voter registration deadline extensions caused a corrupt election. He also pointed fingers at Big Tech and claimed they’re propaganda for the “radical left.”
“Big Tech has become an arm of the federal government,” Hamadeh said.
Hamadeh described the country being at war for the past two years due to COVID-19 regulations and liberal ideas infiltrating “every single aspect of life.” Hamadeh’s top issues include election protection, border security and ending cancel culture.
To address the border, Hamadeh said he wants to implement agencies to work with county attorneys located on the border to stop migrant and drug flow.
“The closer you are to the problem, the better (chance) you’re gonna have a solution,” Hamadeh said.
