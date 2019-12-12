Lake Havasu City’s 17th Annual Community Dinner is scheduled to begin this evening, and city officials are expecting more than 1,000 guests to be in attendance for one of Havasu’s biggest family events.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to come together for fellowship, to meet their neighbors and to enjoy the holiday spirit,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy.
The event has always been free to the Havasu public, offering a traditional holiday feast to warm the hearts and bellies of participating residents. The holiday spread will include turkey, ham, potatoes and gravy, stuffing, rolls, vegetables and pie, prepared by Havasu’s professional chefs and WAVE culinary students.
The event will also include free family portraits by Picture Perfect Photography, and an appearance by Santa Claus – with presents for every child in attendance.
“All of the children get really excited for the event,” Sheehy said Thursday. “People line up to get their photos taken and receive gifts as well. (The event) is always an opportunity to see the community come together in celebration, and to be kind to one another. It’s an example of what makes Havasu … Havasu.”
The community dinner will have two seatings tonight at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center, scheduled for 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The doors are scheduled to open at 3:30 p.m. and 5:45 p.m., and seating is open to the first 500 people who arrive at each.
For more information about the event, contact the Aquatic Center at 928-453-8686.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.