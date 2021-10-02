Lake Havasu City’s oldest and most famous transplant got a little taste of home on Saturday evening.
The English Village was filled with lords, ladies, knights and knaves as Havashire Festivals and the Lake Havasu Museum of History hosted 100 honored guests at a Royal Candlelit Feast and Ball underneath the London Bridge. The event was held in honor of the 190 year old bridge, which is celebrating its 50th year in Havasu all month long.
Many of the guests and event volunteers were dressed full Renaissance regalia as tunes from centuries gone by blared over the loudspeakers, and danced on the strings of a violinist wandering through the feast.
Dinner was a four-course meal, and guests were treated to a variety of entertainment including dances by the Silk Moon Nomads, a royal procession and short speeches from Queen Elizabeth (Museum Executive Director Hannah Rangel) and Queen Mary of Scotland (Melanie Preston with Havashire Festivals). A duel broke out between a Frenchmen and an Englishman before Queen Mary stepped in to keep the peace.
Guests were also quizzed on their London Bridge trivia, invited to learn a medieval dance and were taught about the history of some of the period costumes on display.
The night wrapped up with a little more modern dance music with a DJ playing songs from the 70s.
Havashire Festivals and the Lake Havasu Museum of History will be back under the bridge this morning hosting the Garden Brunch and Tea, which will have a more modern feel and guests are asked to wear their most spectacular hat. The tea will lead into the Elrose Dussault Costume Contest, set to begin at 12:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.